Sweden: Einar, 19-year-old rapper, shot dead in Stockholm

Instagram capture @ ns1einar Einar was one of the stars of the rap scene in Sweden.

DEATH – He was one of the local hip-hop stars: Einar, a 19-year-old Swedish rapper, was shot dead on the night of this Thursday October 21 to Friday October 22 in Stockholm, sparking a stir in the Scandinavian country facing it to an increase in armed settling of accounts.

The crime comes after a series of assaults, kidnappings and criminal cases in recent years which illustrate the growing violence on the small stage of Swedish “gangsta rap”, itself sometimes linked to a nebula of criminal gangs.

His real name Nils Kurt Erik Einar Grönberg, the young man, already the victim of a violent kidnapping in 2020, was hit by several bullets at the foot of a building in the residential area of ​​Hammarby Sjöstad.

Found seriously injured, he died there shortly after the arrival of help at around 11 p.m. (9 p.m. GMT), in this popular and usually quiet neighborhood near the center of the capital, told AFP Towe Hägg, a spokesperson for Stockholm police. A murder investigation has been opened and the police are interviewing witnesses to identify one or more suspects.

Rapping in Swedish, Einar was the most listened to artist on Spotify in Sweden in 2019, when he broke through with the tracks “Katten i trakten” (“The cat in the sector”) and “Nu vi skiner” (“ Now that we shine ”).

In open conflict with another Swedish rapper

But the success had gone with fierce rivalries and conflicts with other local stars. “I understand that he meant a lot to a lot of young people. It is tragic that one more life has been lost, ”Prime Minister Stefan Löfven said from Brussels. Thousands of fans and friends of the rapper have taken social media by storm to express their grief.

“Einar was a real brother to me and I will miss him so much. We just released our first record last week and it seems so strange to me since I spoke to him just a day ago, ”producer Trobi wrote in an Instagram comment.