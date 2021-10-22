Sweetheart in Sweden after murder of 19-year-old rap star

The crime comes after a series of assaults, kidnappings and criminal cases in recent years which illustrate the growing violence on the small stage of Swedish “gangsta rap”, itself sometimes linked to a nebula of criminal gangs.

His real name Nils Kurt Erik Einar Grönberg, the young man, already the victim of a violent kidnapping in 2020, was hit by several bullets at the foot of a building in the residential area of ​​Hammarby Sjöstad.

Found seriously injured, he died there shortly after the arrival of help at around 11 p.m. (9 p.m. GMT), in this popular and usually quiet area near the center of the capital, told AFP Towe Hägg, a spokesperson for Stockholm police.

A murder investigation has been opened and the police are interviewing witnesses to identify one or more suspects.

Rapping in Swedish, Einar was the most listened to artist on Spotify in Sweden in 2019, the year he broke through with the titles Katten i fuck (“The cat in the sector”) and Naked vi skiner (“Now that we shine”).

But the success had gone with fierce rivalries and conflicts with other local stars. “I understand that he meant a lot to a lot of young people. It is tragic that one more life was lost”Prime Minister Stefan Löfven said from Brussels.

Thousands of fans and friends of the rapper have taken social media by storm to express their grief.

“Einar was a real brother to me and I will miss him so much. We just released our first record last week and it seems so strange to me since I spoke to him only a day ago.”, wrote producer Trobi in an Instagram comment.





“The ‘Nisse’ (short for Nils) that I had the honor to know was a warm and loving guy and that is how I will remember you forever”, testified on his social networks the singer Victor Leksell.

Protective measures

Many of the songs of the young artist, who had received numerous awards, referred to a life of delinquency, evoking drugs and weapons.

The young rapper was in open conflict with another local rap star, his rival Yasin. The latter was sentenced in July to 10 months in prison for a failed plan to kidnap Einar in 2020.

If this kidnapping project had failed, Einar had indeed been kidnapped a few weeks later, without Yasin being involved this time.

During the kidnapping, the teenager was notably beaten, robbed, photographed in humiliating conditions and subjected to blackmail, according to Swedish justice.

Another rapper, Haval Khalil, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in this case, for complicity in kidnapping and theft. The case is currently under appeal.

According to public radio SR, Einar, who was already due to testify in the trial at first instance but never showed up, was called to testify again next week.

The artist, who was subject to protective measures, was himself suspected of being involved in a knife attack at a restaurant in central Stockholm a few days ago, Swedish media reported.

In 2019, another Swedish rapper, the lesser known Rozh Shamal, had already been killed in a suburb of Stockholm.

In recent years, Sweden, renowned for being a peaceful country, has faced a wave of settling of scores and fatal shootings attributed to mafia gangs.

As of October 15, 40 people have died this year in 273 shootings in the kingdom of 10.3 million people, police said. In 2020, 47 people were killed, for 366 incidents.