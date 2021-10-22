Tesla tries his hand at financial conference without Elon Musk, and it’s a success

Tesla is living a period of serenity, at its highest on the stock market, with satisfactory production and encouraging results. Could this be the best time for Elon Musk to take his distance?

For the first time, a conference call about Tesla’s financial results was held without Elon Musk. A parameter which, according to The Verge, has totally changed the usual atmosphere of these interventions. Instead of Musk’s digressions and rants, and multiple questions moving away from Tesla, the company was able to engage in a much more focused, incisive and… professional communication exercise.

So this is what Tesla could look like without Elon Musk, which could happen quickly, since the entrepreneur has already indicated on several occasions his intention to distance himself from his automotive business once Tesla is in financial stability. .

Calm and coherence

Pushed out at times, Elon Musk held his own through thick and thin, especially as production ramped up on the Model 3 – the automaker’s most accessible sedan that was to put him on the path to profitability. By then, Tesla came close to bankruptcy more than once, and Elon Musk was absolutely unwilling to abandon the business, despite the enormous pressure and setbacks with the law.

Today, the Model 3 has clearly improved Tesla’s finances, and the launch of the Model Y is expected to improve the situation further, in a complicated automotive market where the only growing segments are hybrids and electric. A peaceful atmosphere in which CFO Zachary Kirkhorn, assisted by vice-presidents Lars Moravy and Drew Baglino, were able to present and explain the results to shareholders and bankers whose main questions had been framed before the conference.

Even in response to the most disturbing questions, such as those relating to the investigation initiated by the highway authority in the United States (who wants to understand why the Tesla Autonomous Driving Assistance struggles to react properly to vehicles stopped on emergency lanes and how the company is handling the problem), company executives gave very calm responses, advocating transparency and calm cooperation.