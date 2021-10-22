TEST The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, finally a reference episode for the series of narrative games

Recognized following the success of Until Dawn, Supermassive Games continued to work in narrative horror games alongside Bandai Namco Entertainment with its anthology The Dark Pictures. The first two episodes, Man of Medan and Little hope, were far from flawless, and expectations were therefore high around the third, House of Ashes, which once again tells a stand-alone story. Successful bet ?

We are dealing much more with an interactive film than a fun experience.

Concretely, the recipe is the same for The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes than for its predecessors. the gameplay is simplistic, with area exploration, objects to find and analyze, QTY with simple and fast or repeated pressure, action scenes where you have to aim at an element and validate, tension sequences where you have to press a button to the rhythm of your heartbeats and choices of binary dialogues. The originality is that it is always possible to do not intentionally perform an action, which can sometimes be the right thing to do … If you are keen you can choose between several difficulties to make the QTY more tense, but still accessible. However, this does not change the character of the experience: we are dealing much more with an interactive film than a playful experience …



But the advantage of the game over a feature film is obviously the multitude of choices and narrative branches it offers. Between our 5 heroes to play in turn and the few characters who revolve around them, the multiplicity of destinies opens up many possibilities for the evolution of history, while making each journey credible. No matter the number of survivors, the secrets according to your choices and your discoveries during the explorations, the relationships that you will create between characters according to your words and the fates that you will seal, your part will hold water. The narrative cogs are barely visible, the narrative remaining after all articulated around a basis which will be more or less the same for everyone. And unlike the previous sections where the interest found in the universe and the outcome had not made us want to relaunch an adventure to discover new paths and unravel the few remaining mysteries, the richness of this title clearly made us want to see more. Especially that the Curator’s Cut and theShared History playable in 2 online give new visions, without relying on the same springs as the others TDP. The rigidity of gameplay does not encourage direct replayability, but the desire to relaunch a game in some time, why not with online help to see other things, is there.

This taste to come back to it is mainly due to the scenario and the setting of House of Ashes. During an operation in Iraq that turns into a shootout with the local army, several US soldiers find themselves six feet underground in large cavities. Very quickly, the two Iraqi soldiers, also trapped, became a much lesser threat than the strange creatures that roam these undergrounds, and which seem to be linked to a Sumerian temple. Between legends of yesteryear, exploration of the 1940s gone wrong, romantic resentments and quarrels between yesterday’s enemies who must ally themselves to face a supernatural threat, all the codes for a good horror film are there, and that walk. The writing of the characters could have been finer though.

Despite a soft stomach where the heroes, as always, take a little too long to accept what is happening to them, the last third is particularly striking, between action and unexpected revelations. Twists and turns work just as well by taking the game alone as they gain depth by taking The Dark Pictures as a whole, and we can’t wait to see what the rest of the anthology will bring. the Curator, a strange entity who seems to know everything about the fate of our heroes and whose interventions punctuate the chapters of the games, still prowls, and certainly not in an innocent way.





On the technical side, Supermassive Games also remains in the same range. The motion capture is pushed like rarely, even if some facial expressions sound wrong, the textures are detailed and, above all, the animations of the bodies are bluffing, clearly reinforcing the immersion in this adventure full of action. Some character models are screaming for realism, but it’s unfortunate that some scenes are too dark, with shadows certainly being used for flaws. And, unfortunately, on PS4 / Xbox One, the bugs are legion, with rare failed animations, unsubtitled or even unlabelled dialogue, and falls from framerate, and many more frequent texture display delays which break the fun a little.

Anthology manages to do better at all levels.

There where House of Ashes does much better than its predecessors, it is at the level of the setting in scene. Worked camera shots, chiseled dialogues, good alternation of listening and action phases to maintain attention, and above all much better controlled rhythm, everything is more filmic. It is therefore much more difficult to get away from this story which gains in intensity over the chapters, also thanks to actors invested in their dubbing, effective, but discreet music, and a stressful and captivating overall tone without being creepy. It takes you about 5 hours to come to the end of the suspense. This length may seem short, but the density of the narrative and the rough playing mechanics cannot allow us to last much longer, especially for an experience designed for replayability.

Nice surprise that this The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes. After a shy start and a somewhat lazy follow-up to the twist canceling his rare efforts, the anthology manages to do better at all levels, from the dramatic approach to the fascinating scenario, through traditional, but effective twists. There are still plenty of areas for improvement, whether it is the writing of the characters, the unbalanced graphics or the gameplay reduced to the bare minimum, but the fun is there. It won’t be the most nerve-racking horror game in your game library, but if you want some energized drama and aren’t afraid of interactive games, your curiosity should be worth checking out.

Most The rhythmic staging, very effective

Suspense and questions until the end

Rich and credible narrative branches, which make you want to discover more The lessers Uneven graphics

Several technical issues on PS4

Gameplay still too limited