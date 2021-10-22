“Testicuzzi” or “ja-couille-zzi”, is the testicle bath the future of male contraception?

In the future, people with penises may be able to soak their balls in a hot tub for contraception. What a time to be alive.

He looks like a luxury mini Jacuzzi or a small elegant bathtub, but what one immerses in it is a bit less refined than rose petals. The testicle bath, as its name suggests, serves as a receptacle for the purses of people who wish to opt for an alternative to so-called male contraception.

Besides heated briefs or vasectomy (which in some cases can be reversible), there are few options other than the condom, or they are so little known that they rarely go beyond the anecdotal …

Never mind, the German engineer Rebecca Weiss imagined a small bath for roubignoles supposed to be able to slow down sperm in a matter of minutes!

All the barda is believed to impair the mobility of sperm which are unable to fertilize a potential oocyte.

The ball bath, how does it work?

If the basic Testicuzzi – testicular contraction and jacuzzi – was designed for the sole purpose of relaxing the panties andgive his balls a relaxing swim worthy of a high-end spa, the object of Rebecca Weiss was created for less recreational purposes.

The engineer-designed bath, christened COSO, won first prize at the James Dyson Awards and promises stock exchanges the protection they deserve. Behind the seductive curves of the bitonio, which comes in three colors, hides a reversible and hormone-free method which promises contraceptive effectiveness for several months.

That we get along, marinate your testicles in hot water like overly brewed teabags is not enough to reduce the risk of pregnancy during sex. The whole secret of this scrotum bath lies in the technology that is implanted there: ultrasound emission. All the barda is believed to impair the mobility of sperm which are unable to fertilize a potential oocyte.





To do this, the person who wishes to protect themselves from the risks of pregnancy will have to:

Pour water into the device up to the indicated mark, which must be determined with a doctor depending on the size of the testicles .

. Heat the water to the correct operating temperature.

Spread your legs and place your testicles in the mini tub and let the ultrasound process do the rest of the work for a few minutes, certainly very funny.

We can already see some bitching…. The journey may seem tedious, but in reality it offers in a few moments the possibility of hindering a possible pregnancy – clearly less restrictive than all contraceptive methods to which people with vulvae must already bend!

Such a practical method?

How do you get the idea of ​​such an object? The creator of COSO confided to Daily Telegraph imagining the purse bathtub following a diagnosis of cervical cancer after several years of taking the oral contraceptive pill, which, according to several studies, can increase the risks:

“When my partner and I looked for an alternative method, we realized that there was a lack of male contraceptives. “

With this invention, a few minutes of dipping would be enough to achieve a visible effect after just two weeks to be renewed approximately every two months for optimal efficiency. Then, the COSO would be effective for six months maximum after the last use.

The solution may be practical, but it is probably more suited to long-term or long-term relationships than to one night stands (logical: it does not protect against STIs or STDs).

It is hard to see ourselves interrupting a one-night stand to take the mini ball-tub out of his bag and immerse his testicles in it, looking at his or her partner in the eye while everything is brought to a boil!

And then, the question does not really arise, since the object is not immediately operational and must be used well in advance.

If COSO’s technology is based on a 2012 Parsemus Foundation study proving the effectiveness of ultrasound contraception, the company is still awaiting funding to be able to pursue more convincing clinical trials.

We will have to marinate a little more before being able to test the bath for roubignoles!



Photo credits: screenshots of @ coso.contraception on Instagram