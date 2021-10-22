TGV traffic forecasts are improving

This social movement is limited to Limited to the “TGV Atlantique axis”.

A few hours before the start of the All Saints holidays, SNCF announced that it would run 8 TGV Atlantique out of 10 on Saturday, improving its initial traffic forecasts. A call for a strike by drivers has been launched by three unions for the first holiday weekend, Friday noon to Monday noon.

Initially, the railway group had planned 2 TGV Atlantique out of 3 in circulation on Saturday, but the traffic will be “improved”, going from 66% to 80% of the trains provided thanks to “the mobilization of all the available teams” and to “the optimization of the organization of the transport plan”.

The forecasts for Friday and Sunday are unchanged, said a spokesperson. The SNCF will therefore run 9 out of 10 TGV Atlantique trains on Friday, then 2 out of 3 trains on Sunday. “Each customer has already been contacted to be individually informed about the movement of his train, and can be reimbursed or exchanged for another date and this free of charge,” said SNCF.

"Unlimited" notice





Limited to the “TGV Atlantique axis”, this social movement “concerns the TGV Inoui and Ouigo from and to Brittany, Pays de la Loire, Center-Val de Loire, New Aquitaine and Toulouse “, stressed the group. “The transport plan is therefore normal on all other TGV axes”, he added. The forecast for Monday morning is not yet known.

The CGT-Cheminots, SUD-Rail and CFDT-Cheminots unions call on TGV Atlantique drivers to strike from Friday noon to Monday noon to protest in particular against their working conditions and their salaries. Negotiations, carried out for several days with the management, had not made it possible to lift this call to strike, which could be renewed every weekend, from Friday noon to Monday noon. This strike notice is “unlimited”, noted Fabien Dumas, Federal Secretary of SUD-Rail, believing that the movement could “extend to controllers”.

In a common leaflet, the CGT-Cheminots, SUD-Rail and the CFDT-Cheminots explain that “for weeks”, they “keep calling the management on the growing discontent” train drivers on the TGV Atlantique axis, who suffer from “disorganization”, with “degraded” working days, “always longer”, with “a drop in average remuneration”. They also protest against “the decline in the workforce”, which leads to “refusals of leave”. According to Fabien Dumas, the three unions “must meet on Monday to take stock and consider what to do next”.