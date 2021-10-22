Thailand sets seven conditions for foreigners without quarantine

From November 1, foreign tourists arriving in Thailand will be exempt from quarantine, provided they meet seven conditions and come from “low risk” countries.

For the moment only five countries are part of this list of authorized countries, but a more complete list should be announced this week… or next week, so before October 30 in principle.

The seven conditions are:

Coming from countries approved by the Thai Ministry of Public Health as low risk and arriving by air. Present vaccination certificates to confirm two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine recognized by Thailand. Have the result of a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test performed within 72 hours of arrival in Thailand. Have health insurance coverage of at least $ 50,000. Have written / electronic confirmation of a hotel reservation in Thailand. Download and install a specified application upon arrival at the airport and take an RT-PCR test within 24 hours of arrival. Have negative test results before traveling to the country without quarantine.

The policy of reopening Thailand to foreign travelers is therefore now based on three options.





The first concerns arriving tourists, who are not fully vaccinated: they must be isolated in strict quarantine for 7 to 14 days depending on the case.

The second is the “sandbox” model already in effect in Phuket since July which will be extended to 17 provinces from November.

The third will be a quarantine exemption for tourists who meet the seven conditions set above by the Thai government, and who come from countries authorized and considered “low risk”.

Articles to read on the same subject