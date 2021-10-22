More

    the 16 hospital workers in Gironde and Lot-et-Garonne were dismissed

    By Elisa Artigue-Cazcarra – e.cazcarra@sudouest.fr

    Suspended from their functions since September 15 for not having complied with the vaccination obligation, they had seized the administrative court of Bordeaux, asking for their immediate reinstatement. Their summary proceedings were rejected

    The administrative court of Bordeaux rejected the summary proceedings of 16 agents of health establishments of Gironde (hospital of Libourne and Ehpad of Coutras) and of Lot-et-Garonne (hospital center of Agen, health center of Villeneuvois and hospital La Candélie), suspended from their duties since September 15 for not having complied with the vaccination obligation. These sixteen officers contested their suspension, without remuneration, and demanded their immediate reinstatement. For each, the judge in interim relief concluded in the same way: “None of the pleas raised and analyzed is likely to create serious doubt as to the legality of the contested decision. “


    “The prescriptions are cut and paste where only the names change. They are pithy and not motivated. Some employees were on sick leave at the time of their suspension and this was not taken into account. I am disgusted », reacts M.e Florence Bessy, the lawyer of the eight Lot-et-Garonnais. “The decisions do not present any analysis”, abounds Me Anne-Sophie Decoux, lawyer for the Girondins.

    Do their clients intend to attack these decisions? “That would mean going to the Council of State, which comes at a cost. However, we are talking about people who have not received a salary since mid-September, ”recalls Mr.e Bessy.


