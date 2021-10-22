the adventure-horror game offered this week will make you shiver

Like every week, Epic Games gives you free titles on the Epic Games Store. If as Halloween approaches you want to get your hands on a game without spending anything and enjoya very good adventure-horror title to shiver a little, do not hesitate to jump at the opportunity.

An ideal game to spend Halloween

So, this week, the Epic Games Store offers you download the game for free and until next October 28 Among the Sleep – Enhanced Edition developed and published by the Krilllbite studio. This is’a great first-person horror adventure game that puts you in the shoes of a two-year-old.

Among the Sleep – Enhanced Edition

In the middle of the night, after hearing mysterious noises, you wake up and you embark on the exploration of this world plunged in darkness in search of comfort. The whole game relies on the worried atmosphere and the horrific atmosphere. You find yourself scared and vulnerable in this universe that you try to understand.





This award-winning horror game and this edition released in 2019 offers a lot of improvements compared to the original edition like new dialogue options and improved gameplay and graphics.

To try the experiment, you therefore have until October 28 to get the game on the Epic Games Store at this address.

Next week, we already know that you will continue to shiver with the game DARQ: Complete Edition in which the hero is stuck in his dream!

Be careful, think about double identification

As always, you may have trouble picking up the game from the Epic Games Store. But no worries, rest assured, it is quite simply on the side of double identification that we must turn. Indeed, here is the step by step procedure to follow: