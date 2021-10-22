the amazing changes of Jorge Sampaoli

What follows after this advertisement

Jorge Sampaoli, in the weeks with three matches, got into the habit of turning his men around a bit. Against Angers SCO, for example, seven players had changed. This time, he had hardly changed anything by checking the names on the scoresheet. Only Cengiz Ünder returned after his suspension last Sunday against FC Lorient, Pol Lirola passing left winger and Konrad de la Fuente on the bench.

But, defensively, it was something else. However, we imagined that Valentin Rongier would play a hybrid position of mid-side to make room for a three-way defense, that nay. Jorge Sampaoli mentioned it himself, his people played four in defense on Thursday: ” it’s true that we played four-handed tonight, it gave depth. The defenders faced one of the best number 9 in the world (Ciro Immobile, Editor’s note). We see who is more compatible in order to be able to get the ball out better. “





Surprising changes

But what intrigued the most, as his team moved forward and had momentum, were his changes, always so late. Indeed, Dieng (for Pol Lirola, 61st), Gerson (for Arek Milik, 73rd), Pape Gueye (for Mattéo Guendouzi, 73rd) and Leo Balerdi (for Valentin Rongier, 86th) have something to challenge. The Polish striker would indeed have been useful in order to keep the ball in front. It was also from the second round of changes that OM began to suffer.

Jorge Sampaoli also explained about this to the media: “ the change was due to the fact that they were tired and it was necessary to cool the left lane to counter the attacks, even if we had no trouble. We had clear situations that we did not materialize. The local team pushes more at the end of the match, we also wanted to respond with the return of a new side, who was fresher. Fortunately, the recovery has already started before facing Paris.