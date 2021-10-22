the AY.4.2 mutation of the delta variant put under surveillance

The new coronavirus (covid-19) has not finished raising the concern of the scientific class. Indeed, after the delta variant, which has stood out for its high transmissibility in several countries, a mutation of the latter has recently attracted the attention of scientists. It’s about AY.4.2, known as Delta plus.

AY.4.2 has two mutations in its spike protein

The new mutation has been noticed in several countries including the United Kingdom which is struggling to slow the spread of the coronavirus. According to the latest UK government statistics the delta Plus constituted 6% of all new genetically sequenced cases during the last week of September 2021. Several experts have indicated that this new mutation needs to be watched, although it has not yet been established that it will become as worrying as the original Delta strain. Moreover, the AY.4.2 has two mutations in its spike protein namely: A222V and Y145H, which allows the virus to enter blood cells.





It could have advantages

These mutations had been noticed in other variants at the start of the pandemic. However, in view of the fact that they did not lead to strong contagion, scientists believe that the combination with the properties of the variant Delta, could give an advantage to Delta plus. According to the infectious disease specialist at theUniversity of British Columbia, Stephen Hoption Cann,: “We don’t really know what this benefit is, and I hope it doesn’t escape the immune system of fully vaccinated individuals.”. As a reminder, the AY.4.2 has been identified in particular at Canada. Since last July, nine cases have been detected.