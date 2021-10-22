The Bahrain Victorious team denies using Tizanidine!

On July 14, on the evening of the 17th stage of the Tour de France, the police had searched the hotel where the training resided Bahrain Victorious. In addition to these searches, which had notably made it possible to find many boxes of Tizanidine in the doctor’s room, hair samples were taken from seven runners in the team. This week, the results of this research were published in a scientific journal, the Wiley Analytical Science Journal. And the Alsatian researchers responsible for analyzing the samples explained that traces of Tizanidine, a muscle relaxant that cannot be obtained in pharmacies and which is used in particular by people suffering from multiple sclerosis, had been found in hair of three runners.

If the published document does not mention either rider’s name or team name, everything suggests that they are three riders from the Bahrain Victorious. Asked by Cyclingnews following these revelations, Milan Erzen, the general manager of the training to which belong in particular Sonny colbrelli, Matej mohoric and Mikel land, denied the use of Tizanidine, which it should be remembered that it is not on the list of products banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (AMA). “What is Tizanidine? We don’t use that. I have nonever heard of that. Our team and / or our riders have not been officially or unofficially informed of these findings. Therefore, the team has no comment on this “, said the Slovenian Thursday evening.





“Tizanidine is not a prohibited substance in sport”

And this Friday, it is by a press release that the team Bahrain Victorious wished to speak. “The Bahrain Victorious team and none of its riders have been officially or unofficially informed of any findings related to tizanidine or other substances. The team would like to point out that the authors of the scientific article to which all the claims refer made it clear that tizanidine is not a prohibited substance in sport. The team is seeking legal advice on the nature in which this information was released during an ongoing investigation without the team being aware of it, which has had an impact on the team’s reputation. At the moment, the team has no further comments to make “, is it indicated in this press release. Already sulphurous, the reputation of Bahrain Victorious still goes a little more – rightly or wrongly? – switch to the negative with this case …