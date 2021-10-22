The best electric scooters under 200 €

Surpass: outdoor equipment recognized for their reliability

Faced with other manufacturers of electric scooters, Surpass has sought to position its machines on the pleasure of driving. Oriented towards what the company calls “a sport and a free leisure”, its devices are above all designed to allow everyone to provide only the effort they want.

Thus, on electric scooters, it was first of all a question of developing models capable of being used everywhere and without constraints. Very often, we can count on models that are foldable and light, but also waterproof and durable. That said, Surpass’s plus is not so much in the reliability of the devices themselves as in the responsiveness of its customer service. The brand relies on breakdown services systematically available nearby: in the event of a problem, rapid intervention on the machine will always be possible.





The Surpass 8 Pro electric scooter: a practical and powerful model at a good price-performance ratio

Among the range available at Surpass, the most convincing is certainly the 8 Pro, because it combines all the characteristics useful for short trips in town. Its puncture-proof 8-inch tires, crutch and front shock absorber are designed to provide great comfort. It has a range of 25 kilometers perfect for daily urban journeys. Moreover, its battery recharges completely in 4 to 6 hours, allowing you to plug it in at the office or during the night. Foldable and light (12 kilos), you can take it on transport without difficulty. It is priced at € 199.99. Little more, you can pay in 4X on Cdiscount.

The adaptability of Surpass is illustrated well in the 3 speeds of the 8 Pro: 6 km / h (pedestrian mode), 15 km / h and 25 km / h. Certified waterproof (IPX4), you can fully control the device via controls on the handlebars and its remaining charge indicator. For more safety, the scooter finally has LED lights at the front and rear, an electronic brake, a non-slip plate and an integrated horn. The front and rear mudguards will keep the machine cleaner and non-slippery.