The car conversion bonus and the ecological bonus maintained until July

In the aftermath of Jean Castex’s announcements to offset the rise in fuel prices, the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili, said on Franceinfo, Friday, October 22, that “The conversion bonus and the ecological bonus will be maintained at the same level” until July 1, 2022.

The conversion bonus for the purchase of a low-polluting vehicle will thus be maintained up to 5,000 euros and the bonus for the purchase of electric or hybrid vehicles up to 6,000 euros, she said.

860,000 conversion bonuses

“We are funding the switch to electric cars so that the full costs no more than 10 euros. We must face the short term but also change our habits so as not to depend on these uncontrollable increases in oil and gas ”, explained the minister, encouraging the French to get out of dependence on oil, thanks to these two cumulative aids.





The ecological bonus had been increased to 7,000 euros the day after the first confinement in March 2020 which had led to a drop in vehicle sales. This bonus was then reduced to the current level of 6,000 euros maximum and was to be reduced again in 2022.

At present, 860,000 conversion bonuses and 430,000 ecological bonuses have already been distributed during the five-year term, also specified the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

