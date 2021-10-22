The chilling confessions of Patrice Evra

On the sidelines of the publication of a new autobiography entitled “I love this game”, Patrice Evra (40) gave an interview to the newspaper The Times. Now retired and accustomed, in recent months, noticeable outings on social networks, the former side of the France and Manchester United team has this time taken the floor to evoke a much more tragic subject. Asked by the British daily, the former captain of the Red Devils revealed to have suffered sexual abuse during his adolescence, on the part of a professor with whom he was going to sleep. A terrible confession that he had recently confided to his mother, during a trip to Paris. “I have yet to tell a few of my siblings and a few close friends. (…) I don’t want people to have pity. It is a difficult situation. A mother does not expect to hear this from her own child. She sensed that something was wrong and asked me why I didn’t want to sleep in the professor’s house. It was only now that I am 40 years old that I told him. It was a big shock for her. Lots of anger. She said she was sorry. ”





In passages from his autobiography and already published, the former international tricolor returns more precisely to this situation giving shivers, even detailing the horror in the smallest details. “The head teacher, believing that I was asleep, put his hands under my bedspread and tried to touch me. I knew what he was doing was wrong and tried to push him away and hit him. I was strong but I was scared too even though I couldn’t show him that I was scared of him. It lasted 10 or 15 minutes, like a fight. He wasn’t kidding and did everything to take my pants off. No words were spoken in the dark but he was touching himself and was sexually aroused. (…) The last night with this man, when he knew I was going back to my family, he finally succeeded. He put my penis in his mouth. ” Victim of these sexual assaults, Patrice Evra then fought to achieve an exceptional career crowned with seven league titles in the Premier League as well as a coronation in the Champions League. A sporting success that will never forget this painful past on which he has finally decided to express himself …