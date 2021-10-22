The conversion bonus and the ecological bonus “maintained at the same level next January”, confirms Barbara Pompili

These two bonuses with the purchase of low-polluting vehicles are cumulative.

“I confirm that the conversion bonus and the ecological bonus will be maintained at the same level next January”, declared this Friday, October 22 on franceinfo Barbara Pompili, Minister for the Ecological Transition. Until next July, consumers will receive so “up to 5,000 euros” conversion bonus and “up to 6,000 euros” ecological bonus for the purchase of a low-polluting vehicle, explained Barbara Pompili.

To deal with the energy crisis, the government funded “the transition to the electric car, the charging stations”, said Barbara Pompili. “We need long-term measures that will allow France and the French to no longer suffer these perpetual increases” oil and gas, said the minister.

In addition, Barbara Pompili indicated that the compensation of 100 euros paid by the government to cushion the purchasing power crisis will concern “scholarship students, apprentices and students who are fiscally independent”,





>> DIRECT: Energy: “nearly two thirds of students will be affected by the inflation allowance”, assures Gabriel Attal

“This represents about 1.7 million students out of the 2.7 million who are in France today. They will receive the allowance from the Crous”, clarified the minister. This bonus will be paid between December and February. “This makes it possible to cope with the cost of living which is increasing for our fellow citizens who do not necessarily have a car.”