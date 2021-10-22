The Core i9-12900K unboxed before our astonished eyes

Some were able to get their hands on the processor a few days early.

We had already had a glimpse of the Alder Lake-S Core i9, i7 and i5 boxes; On Reddit, user Seby9123 posted additional snapshots of the Core i9-12900K of which he allegedly received two copies a few days early. He claims to have bought each processor for $ 610, which equates to about $ 524; an amount significantly lower than those posted by Amazon France at the start of the month.

If it has one or two Core i9-12900K, Seby9123 does not have a motherboard on which to install one. So he had plenty of time to take the photos below. These confirm that the flagship of Alder Lake processors comes with a decorative plate imitating a wafer.

A 16-core / 24-thread processor expected from November 4

The specifications of the Core i9-12900K have been no longer a mystery for several weeks. This chip embeds eight high performance Golden Cove cores and eight energy efficient Gracemont cores; since only the former benefit from Hyper-Threading, this is a 16-core / 24-thread processor.

In terms of frequency, this Core i9 would reach 5.3 GHz on one / two Golden Cove cores, 5 GHz on all its cores; 3.9 GHz on one / two Gracemont cores, 3.7 GHz on all. Its TDP is 125 W.

We have seen it at work several times in benchmarks: Ashes of the Singularity, Geekbench 5, After Effects, Cinebench R20, Sisoftware and CPU-Z. Yesterday we also ran into it overclocked to 5.2 GHz across all of its cores. Overall, it seems to dominate AMD’s Ryzen 5000 in single-core, but lags slightly behind the Ryzen 9 5950X (16-core / 32-thread) in multi-core.

Intel is due to announce this chip along with the Core i7-12700K and Core i5-12600K next week at the Intel Innovation event (October 27-28). The chips would be available from November 4.

Source: Reddit via VideoCardz