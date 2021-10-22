the Council of State maintains the entry into force of the new calculation of the allowance – Release

The Council of State rejected this Friday an appeal by unions against the application of the new rules, which penalize the compensation of job seekers alternating periods of work and inactivity.

This time, the unions’ arguments failed. Seized in summary proceedings at the beginning of the month, the Council of State rejected this Friday the appeals filed by eight employee organizations (ranging from the CGT to the CFDT) against the new unemployment compensation rules. Entered into force on October 1, the latter will remain so at least until the Council of State has ruled on the substance of the reform. He will do it “in the next weeks”, he said in a press release.

Concretely, due to a new method of calculating the “daily reference wage” – the average income from which the amount of the allowance is established – several hundred thousand job seekers could soon see their unemployment benefits considerably. reduced compared to the system previously in force. In April, Unédic, the joint body that manages the unemployment insurance scheme, estimated them at 1.15 million people. The targeted workers are the famous “permittents” who string together short contracts and periods of unemployment, very numerous in the medico-social sector or in that of tourism.

Irony of defeat

This new method of calculation had been censored for the first time in November 2020 due, according to the Council of State, to a “Breach of the principle of equality” between job seekers. The government returned to the charge in the spring with a new version supposed to limit the gaps. Several unions again attacked this revised version before the Council of State and, once again, they won a victory by obtaining, on June 22, its suspension in summary proceedings. But the whole irony of this Friday’s union defeat is that it was somehow part of the June victory. At the time, the Council of State had mainly invoked “Uncertainties about the economic situation” due to the health crisis to justify the suspension. An argument that the unions had not particularly put forward during the hearing. This Friday, the summary judge notes that “The situation of the labor market and economic activity has improved significantly in recent months”. According to him, it therefore no longer constitutes a “obstacle” to the achievement of the objective declared by the government: the reduction of recourse to short contracts.





After the June ordinance, the government knew that this improvement could work in its favor. During the hearing held on October 14, the General Delegate for Employment of the Ministry of Labor, Bruno Lucas, underlined that “Salaried employment has already exceeded its pre-crisis level”. He also highlighted the level “Historically low” bankruptcy, according to an AFP report. For their part, the unions again insisted that “This reform leads to penalizing the employees who undergo the succession of short contracts, when the abuses of recourse to these contracts are the fact of employers who are not sanctioned”, as the recalls on twitter the secretary general of FO, Yves Veyrier.

Big blur

Sensing defeat coming, the lawyer for one of the unions that attacked the two decrees observed, at the beginning of the week, the victorious order of June with caution: “In June, the State Council appeared to reach out to the government to say, ‘You should take some time.’” In fact, this message had been received five out of five at the time by the Minister of Labor, Elisabeth Borne, since she had hastened to communicate to reduce the government snub to a simple question of “Temporality”. On July 12, barely two weeks after the court decision, Emmanuel Macron calmly announced that the reform of unemployment insurance “[serait] fully implemented from 1 October ”, citing in passing the cliché that the compensation system then in force encouraged the unemployed to “stay home” rather than working. A misunderstanding: the reform specifically targets job seekers who work on a regular basis.

At the same time, the executive took care to avoid any discussion on the merits of its reform. Although he systematically questioned Unédic’s estimates, he never produced his own impact study. Asked by the echoes on September 26, Jean Castex allowed himself still a very big vagueness by explaining: “We deeply believe that this reform will make it possible to fight against short contracts unduly paid by unemployment insurance and that it will encourage a trade-off between work and non-activity in favor of employment, since there is, which is the case. ” And the Prime Minister added: “I don’t have a quantified target, but I’m convinced that behavior will change.” However, recent sociological work undermines this belief by emphasizing the fantasized character of the “optimizer unemployed” who would deliberately refuse stable jobs because unemployment would be more generous. “These employees are rarely able to negotiate their working conditions”, in early May noted a study put online by Dares, the studies department of the Ministry of Labor.