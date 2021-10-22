The Council of State validates the entry into force of the new calculation method

The summary judge of the Council of State on Friday rejected the appeal of the unions requesting the suspension of the recalculation of unemployment benefit which entered into force on October 1, the high administrative court announced in a press release. Contrary to what he had estimated in his June decision, the judge considers that “the general tendency of the labor market is no longer an obstacle to the implementation of the reform”.

After this urgent decision, several “substantive” appeals against this reform will however be judged in the coming weeks, recalls the Council of State. The unions had obtained in summary proceedings in June the suspension of the new rules for calculating the daily reference wage (SJR), the basis of unemployment benefit and the flagship measure of the reform which was to come into force on July 1.

An employment situation which has “improved”

Without calling into question the principle of the reform, the Council of State had put forward “uncertainties about the economic situation” to suspend the application of these new rules penalizing the compensation of job seekers alternating periods of work and inactivity. But without waiting for the hearing on the merits, the government had issued a new identical decree, simply postponing its entry date to October 1.





The summary judge observes “that the situation of the labor market and economic activity has improved significantly over the past few months, and that this situation therefore no longer constitutes an obstacle to the reform being able to achieve the pursued objective of reducing the use of short contracts ”. “This is an important reform that will encourage work at a time when our economy is picking up very strongly and when companies have massive recruitment needs,” the Minister of Labor, Élisabeth Borne immediately responded. “It will also make it possible to fight against the excessive recourse to short contracts which keeps a large number of workers in precariousness,” she added.

“The Council changes its mind (under pressure from the government?) And does not suspend the decree attacked in summary proceedings. Allowances will go down in November. The fight continues to cancel this reform and for democracy! », Reacted on Twitter the negotiator of the CGT Denis Gravouil.