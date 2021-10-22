The Council of State validates the entry into force of the new calculation of unemployment benefit on October 1

The summary judge rejected the unions’ appeal asking for the suspension of the new calculation.

The summary judge of the Council of State on Friday rejected the appeal of the unions asking for the suspension of the recalculation of unemployment benefit. This appeal concerned the choice of the date of October 1 to implement the reform, a challenge that the judge did not consider “serious“.

Initially scheduled for entry into force on July 1, 2021, the application of the new calculation rules was suspended on June 22 by the summary judge. This decision was motivated by an unfavorable labor market situation. Since then, the Council of State has observed a favorable development which would therefore allow the implementation of the reform.

Contrary to what it had estimated in June, the high administrative court judges as well as “the general tendency of the labor market is no longer an obstacle to the implementation of the reform“. “This is an important reform that will encourage work at a time when our economy is picking up very strong“, Immediately reacted the Minister of Labor Élisabeth Borne to AFP. Nevertheless, “several appeals “on the merits” against this reform will be judged by the Council of State in the coming weeks“After this decision rendered urgently, said the press release.

The reactions of the unions were not long in coming. Yves Veyrier, secretary general of FO, announced in a tweet that he regretted the decision of the Council of State. He is thus astonished that the Council of State relies on “the economic situation“While the major argument defended by FO”is that this reform leads to penalize the employees who undergo the succession of short contracts, when the abuses of recourse to these contracts are the fact of employers who are not sanctioned“.