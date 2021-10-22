The Council of State validates the entry into force of the new calculation of unemployment benefit

The new calculation of unemployment benefit will be effective from October 1. Seized on October 8 by several union bodies (CFDT, CGT, FO, CFE-CGC and CFTC), the summary judge of the Council of State rejected this Friday the appeal requesting the suspension of the new calculation of the unemployment benefit entered into force on October 1, the high administrative court announced in a press release. Payments of allowances according to this new calculation will only take place in November.

Contrary to what he had estimated in June, the Council of State judges that “the general tendency of the labor market is no longer an obstacle to the implementation of the reform”. After this urgent decision, several appeals “on the merits” against this reform will however be judged in the coming weeks, recalls the Council of State.

The unions had urgently obtained the suspension of the contested new rules for calculating unemployment benefit, a flagship measure of the reform which was to come into force on July 1, the Council of State arguing for “uncertainties about the economic situation”. The unions believe that the new method of calculating the daily reference wage (SJR), the basis of the allowance, will penalize job seekers alternating unemployment and activity, “the permittents”.





“This is an important reform which will encourage work at a time when our economy is starting up very strongly”, reacted immediately the Minister of Labor Elisabeth Borne to AFP.