the Council of State validates the entry into force of the new calculation on October 1

The Council of State judges that “the general tendency of the labor market is no longer an obstacle to the implementation of the reform”.

The summary judge of the Council of State on Friday rejected the appeal of the unions asking for the suspension of the new calculation of the unemployment benefit which entered into force on October 1, the high administrative court announced in a press release.

Contrary to what it had estimated in June, the Council of State judges that “the general tendency of the employment market is no longer an obstacle to the implementation of the reform”. After this decision rendered urgently, several appeals “on the merits” against this reform will however be judged in the coming weeks, recalls the Council of State. The unions had obtained in summary in June the suspension of the new rules for calculating the daily salary of reference (SJR), basis of unemployment benefit and flagship measure of the reform which was to enter into force on 1 July. Without calling into question the principle of the reform, the Council of State had put forward “uncertainties about the economic situation” to suspend the application of these new rules penalizing the compensation of job seekers alternating periods of work and inactivity.





But without waiting for the hearing on the merits, the government had issued a new identical decree, simply postponing its entry date to October 1. The summary judge observed “that the situation of the labor market and of economic activity has improved significantly over the past few months, and that this situation therefore no longer constitutes an obstacle to the reform being able to achieve the pursued objective of reducing the use of short contracts “.

“This is an important reform which will encourage work at a time when our economy is picking up very strongly and when companies have massive recruitment needs,” the Minister of Labor, Élisabeth Borne immediately reacted. “It will also make it possible to fight against excessive recourse to short contracts which keeps a large number of workers in precariousness,” she added.