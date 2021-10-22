“The current situation of psychiatry is disastrous”, explains a Toulouse psychiatrist

the essential

The Franco-German fortnight stopped at Gérard Marchant hospital in Toulouse for a day devoted to psychiatry and its care. The opportunity to take stock of the mental health sector in France, which has been in crisis for several years.

Dr Pascal Marie is the new president of the Establishment Medical Commission of the Gérard Marchant Hospital in Toulouse, specializing in psychiatry.

What is your picture of psychiatry in France?

The situation is dire. For the past ten years, the discipline has been facing difficulties. It is known but, despite the stands, the interventions of the professionals, there was no response to the height. However, during their lifetime, one in two French people will be confronted with a question related to mental health for themselves, a member of their family or a friend of theirs.

What explains this critical picture?

Psychiatry is facing a major demographic crisis: a third of hospital practitioner positions are vacant and the outlook is negative, many positions are not chosen by interns. Attractiveness is a problem and the Ségur de la santé has only provided a partial response. With the Assises de la psychiatrie (which took place at the end of September), we were waiting for a plan; we mainly had promising statements.

What is the situation in Haute-Garonne?





It has been a concern for many years. A collective of doctors recalled this in November 2019 in a letter sent to the Ministry of Health and, to date, has remained unanswered. The Haute-Garonne department is a region with strong demographic attractiveness, but the means have not budged. For the population, this translates into prohibitive treatment delays and a saturation of hospital systems that we see in psychiatric emergencies, the tip of the iceberg. For adults, each CMP (medico-psychological center) receives 20 new requests for support per week.

The mental health of young people is also worrying since the Covid crisis …

The situation of child and juvenile psychiatry is even more deplorable than that of adult psychiatry. It is still difficult to find interlocutors and to access a system of care pathway despite notable progress such as the setting up of a “reactive teen” consultation with treatment times of less than 15 days, the upcoming opening of 6 short-term hospital beds in Purpan (CHU). The weaknesses of adolescents are well identified and have been made as a health priority but only through posting, without any real measure, in particular on early prevention. The Covid crisis came in a difficult context of taking charge of the mental health of young people. The disrupted family pattern, the lack of relationship with others, a mixture of health, environmental, socio-economic concerns have accentuated the difficulties that can lead to a shift in severe situations. But beware, the answer cannot be exclusively health, everyone must play their part: families, national education, community life, social actors, the media in what they refer …