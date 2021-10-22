the early summary of episode 254 of Thursday, October 21

Jasmine wants to make an effort to take care of her son … but quickly loses her temper. Gaëtan is very uncomfortable with Stella. Salome tries to forgive Amber.
Brassac questions Marta and Jasmine concerning the kidnapping of Naël. The gendarme asks for evidence, but the young women are unable to provide evidence. Brassac then asks for documents from Rose who provides him with the schedules for Marta and Jasmine's exercises. Nonetheless, he thinks this is all a masquerade serving as an alibi for Jasmine. The gendarme is very suspicious … and announces that Jasmine is still on his list of suspects. Antoine is worried about Rose because he knows that she lied to protect the student.
Gaëtan is very uncomfortable since his kiss with Stella …
Gaëtan is very uncomfortable and avoids Stella at all costs. But the latter wants to make things clear … and tells him that she still thinks of him and that their kiss is not the result of chance. Gaëtan does not manage to contradict the young woman. Suddenly, Ludivine comes back! She takes her big brother in her arms. Ludivine explains that she is back because her restoration mission is over. Louane, she will continue a little in Bordeaux. Noémie is delighted to be able to count on Ludivine's help for her restaurant La table des Rivière in the future. Then Ludivine points out to Noémie that Stella is "hottie". Later, the young woman catches up with the live fitness of Stella and Gaëtan and asks them to start again as her hit on the networks. She even offers to film them. But Gaëtan is not very comfortable with this idea …
Salomé cannot keep her calm in front of Amber …
At the Institute, Salomé observes Maxime and Ambre in the kitchen. Louis arrives and allows himself to throw him a small spade. But Salomé sees clearly in the game of her ex. "As usual, you crash", said the boy to Salome. Maxime comes to discuss with Salomé who remains very cold. These two are arguing again. Salomé reproaches Maxime for not distancing himself from Amber. Salomé confides in Anaïs about her feelings towards Ambre: she wants "slaughter". Anaïs offers to forgive him in order to move on and move forward. Salome promises to think about it. In the locker room, Salomé asks Ambre if she can talk to him. But the latter is tired in advance of listening to her ex-rival. Faced with the behavior of the young woman, Salomé loses her temper and explodes. Anaïs brings Ambre out of the locker room.
Can Jasmine really take care of her son?
Jasmine interviewed ASE to see if she would be able to take care of her son. The professional tells her that she must have a studio to properly install her child. She advises him to contact a home for a young single mother. But Jasmine refuses. Rose comes to her aid and says that she could make some space in her house for the student and her baby. ESA has no problem with this at the moment. Later, Jasmine explains to Rose that she no longer has any contact with her relatives because they live in a "sect". That is why she is all alone with her son. Then Rose announces that she has to be away for the afternoon, but Jasmine says she can take care of her baby.
In class, Deva and Kelly discuss Jasmine … who is late. Tom allows himself a reflection on the “sketch” of his comrade the day before. Tired of talking into the void, Clotilde (Elsa Lunghini) puts her students outside. While revising her lessons, Jasmine has to face Naël’s tears. At the end of it, she raises the tone on her son. Clotilde passes by and offers to help him. Naël must be changed. But Jasmine takes her teacher’s criticism badly and leaves the room. Clotilde tells all this to Rose and Antoine (Frédéric Diefenthal). The discussion brings up painful memories between the two sisters. Clotilde criticizes Rose for being irresponsible in the face of the situation. Antoine agrees … Rose finds Jasmine and cheers her up. The latter tells him that she no longer takes her medication for bipolar disorder. Rose sets the record straight for him and asks him who Naël’s father is … but Jasmine refuses to say it! However, she admits one thing: Naël’s father is at the Institute. Who is he ?