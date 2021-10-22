the final camera design is finally confirmed

The Galaxy S22 Ultra continues to appear on the web. While mass production has yet to begin, a stolen photo showing the design of the photo block has been uploaded to Weibo. The leak confirms the final look of the device.

Over the past few weeks, the Galaxy S22 range has been talked about several times. It is especially the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the most premium model of the series, which has found itself in the center of all attention. According to information from the Ice Universe leaker, Samsung is still hesitant about the design of the camera. The constructor would currently test several prototypes in its laboratories.





According to the latest news, the brand would hesitate between a photo block whose lenses are arranged in a P-shape, an 11-shaped block, or a design reminiscent of the one LG Velvet. With this last look, Samsung would ignore the protrusion that emerges from the glass back.

No prominent photo block for the Galaxy S22 Ultra

A few days after the appearance of all these potential designs on the web, a leak came to put an end to the speculations. Steve Hemmerstoffer, a well-known informant better known as OnLeaks, shared on his Twitter account a stolen photo showing the back of a Galaxy S22 Ultra. The cliché first appeared on Sina Weibo, the Chinese social network.

“This appears to be the final rear camera design for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Still “P” shaped but with each camera lens separate rather than in a protruding block that sticks out ”, explains Steve Hemmerstoffer. The informant seems visibly convinced that Samsung has reviewed its copy since the publication of the first leaks.

It is not uncommon for a builder to decide to change the design or design of their phones before the start of mass production. In general, design changes are rather minor at this stage of development. This is why renderings based on production schematics published by OnLeaks are generally very representative of the final product.