The former CEO of a flight school arrested in Chinon asked students for 100,000 euros for training

The former CEO of the private flight school Airways College was arrested on Tuesday in the town of Marçay, near Chinon. At the end of his presentation to an examining magistrate, Jerôme Binachon was indicted for “bankruptcy, abuse of corporate assets and fraud”. He was placed under judicial supervision pending the results of the investigation entrusted to the Bordeaux research section.

A Tesla, private jets travel

His arrest comes after the liquidation of his company, based in Agen (Lot-et-Garonne), last April. A company he had been running since 2012. Justice seeks to understand how Airways College had a liability of 17 million euros for a turnover of five million euros. Nearly 250 students, who had spent an average of 100,000 euros to access this training, appealed for help to the Minister of Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari.





An investigation entrusted to the Bordeaux research section.

According to several accounts, this bankruptcy is linked to “lifestyle” of a handful of members of the management. They speak “company cars that have become Tesla”, from “travel by private jets” and “family vacations camouflaged as business trips”.