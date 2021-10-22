The fuel depots released by the police, after four days of demonstration

Gasoline pumps again accessible in Guyana. Access to the fuel depots of the Société Anonyme de la Raffinerie des Antilles-Guyane (SARA) were released quietly Thursday morning by the gendarmes, we learned from the Prefecture. They had been barred since Monday by demonstrators gathered within the Caravan of Liberty collective. The latter rejected the conviction of four of them to prison terms for facts dating back to July 2020 as well as the health measures still in force in several areas of the department.

The day before, Yannick Xavier, secretary general of the Union des Travailleurs Guyanais (UTG), a union member of the Caravan of Freedom, had declared that the blockade was going to be lifted “temporarily”, in a video posted on social networks. But the police have removed the picket line, installed “without notice”, specifies the prefecture, so that the blockage is not renewed.





Rush on the pumps

From now on, the trucks can again supply the 30 service stations of the territory, without rupture or restriction, assured the prefecture. She advised motorists not to rush to the pumps and give priority to emergency services. A call little listened to, since immense lines of vehicles were immediately formed in front of the stations of the agglomeration of Cayenne.

The demonstrators who were blocking the large seaport also broke camp. The port management had submitted a protective summary to the courts. On Wednesday, the Cayenne Administrative Court ordered activists to unlock access “without delay” under penalty of a fine of 100 euros per hour of delay. The buses of the public transport network of the agglomeration of Cayenne which had served to clutter the entrances to the port, such as fuel depots, were withdrawn and found their hangar, underlines the prefecture.