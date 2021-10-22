In Mali, the government denies having mandated anyone to dialogue with terrorist groups linked to al-Qaeda. Neither the High Islamic Council (HCI), nor any other body, said the press release, which nevertheless indicates that it takes note that goodwill has been shown to conduct negotiations. At the beginning of the week, several sources, including the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the HCI had yet confirmed this mission of good offices.

The tone of the press release is firm and is intended to be unambiguous: “ No national or international organization has been officially mandated to date to carry out such an activity. “. The government even says it learned of the existence of these contacts from the press.





The denial is therefore firm, but it is difficult to dispel the feeling of cacophony that emerges from the various declarations of recent days. Indeed, at the beginning of the week the Minister of Religious Affairs himself revealed these contacts, to RFI in particular. Information also confirmed by the High Islamic Council (HCI), which even appeared in the pro-government press and which has not been denied by the prime minister that we have relaunched several times in recent days.

Did the minister and the HCI speak too quickly, without the agreement of the head of the junta, Colonel Goïta, who would be at the origin of this backpedaling? Are there power struggles behind this cacophony, or perhaps a certain embarrassment or desire for discretion from Bamako on a subject which, if there is relatively consensus on the spot, is not at all to the liking of certain international partners like France which refuses to negotiate with jihadists linked to al-Qaeda?

