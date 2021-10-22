“The governor of the FED blamed for his stock market transactions” Editorial by Charles SANNAT

My dear sassy, ​​dear sassy,

I already told you a few days ago about those regional federal reserve chairmen who from their posts in the central banking system in the United States speculated in the stock market and took care of their own money and accumulate. dollars. The two sad sires incriminated ended up resigning under what remains of media pressure so much nothing seems to shock today except the insignificant polemics which always start from the use of a word more or less misinterpreted with a very often bad faith.

The insignificant rather than the essential.

Now we learn from an article in Le Figaro all the same, that the president of the FED Jerome Powell is “also implicated for stock market transactions”!

The great chief himself implicated!

“The President of the American Central Bank (Fed) Jerome Powell is in turn blamed for major stock market transactions carried out during the crisis, unwelcome revelations while he is still waiting to know if he is reappointed for a second term . ” READ ALSO – Struggle for influence over the fate of Fed boss Jerome Powell

Jerome Powell sold part of his assets on the stock market on October 1, 2020, and recovered between one and five million dollars in cash, according to official documents available online. “The withdrawals (of cash) were intended to cover family expenses,” a Fed spokesperson told AFP on Tuesday. Several officials of the institution have already been blamed for their stock market transactions, and two of them recently resigned, while a review of ethical rules has been launched.

The stocks sold by Jerome Powell were held in the Vanguard Total Stock Market index fund, which brings together various companies listed on the US stock exchange, and does not target any particular sector. But these transactions, carried out just before a fall on Wall Street, fuel suspicions of conflicts of interest. Jerome Powell’s deals have been exposed by progressive site The American Prospect, which calls for not reappointing him, as Democrats remain divided on whether or not to offer him a second term. The left wing of the party is campaigning for Joe Biden to choose someone else ”.

5 million all the same.

But that is not the problem.

The problem is to know if he too uses his place for the management of his personal wealth.

This is called conflict of interest.

What is certain is that even the governor of the Central Bank, you have the right to have personal wealth.

The question is in such a case what are the operating rules and what is admissible or not.

There is a simple way to avoid any problem.

It is to give a management mandate to a management company which takes care of all the transactions for you and in your place. During your term of office, you do not come into contact with your management company, which manages according to the mandate you have given it.





If you can’t bear not managing your funds yourself, there is a very simple solution.

You give up the post of governor of the central bank, or a ministry or any other function that allows you to have inside information.

The problem is not to have the information, the problem, the offense is constituted when one exploits this confidential information for purposes of personal profit.

And Le Figaro concludes his article by saying that these “revelations come barely a month after the resignation of the president of the regional branch of the Dallas Fed, Robert Kaplan, and that of the Boston Fed, Eric Rosengren, put in cause for major stock market transactions in the midst of the economic crisis linked to Covid-19. Fed Vice-President Richard Clarida also said large-scale transactions carried out in February 2020, at the very start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and just before the Fed cut rates managers to support the economy. In mid-September, after this cascade of disclosures, the Fed and Jerome Powell announced a full review of the ethics rules regarding financial activities authorized for its officials. The Fed policeman has also looked into the issue.

The four-year term of Jerome Powell comes to an end next February and the White House, which appoints the future president before a confirmation from Congress, has so far remained silent on his intentions ”.

It is not certain that Jerome Powell will be reappointed as Governor of the EDF. It would be a first for a long time in the United States.

The economic situation is serious and complex and it is not certain that it is the best place to manage it.

It is already too late, but all is not lost.

