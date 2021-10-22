the greed attracts investors and invests the courts

While a Bearn teenager was assaulted for Pokémon cards, zoom in on a global phenomenon that is stirring up envy

A $ 195,000 Pikachu star card, a $ 150,000 Charizard, the $ 250,000 CX Promo Isahira … Collectible Pokémon cards are reaching incredible valuations on the resale market.

Born in 1996 in Japan, these cards which take up the world of a video game developed by Nintendo have enjoyed international enthusiasm. France and Béarn, where a 17-year-old young man was attacked by young adults who stole his Pokémon card binder, are no exception.

“It’s simple, it’s like any collection, explains Lucas (his first name has been changed), the victim of this news item. The value of the cards depends on the series with which they came out and the number of copies published. The rarer it is, the more expensive it is. In France, we may not have the prices of the United States, but we can easily see a Dark Charizard reaching 4,000 euros. “

“In general, it’s cordial”

The game attracts collectors who have created a gigantic community to exchange duplicates and complete their libraries. “In general, it’s very cordial,” continues Lucas, who sells and buys regularly and had never known problems before his assault in September 2021.





“I’ve already spent three hours chatting with someone I didn’t know during a transaction. Lucas’s lawyer had recalled how passionate passions are. “They are able to travel hundreds of kilometers for an exchange. To steal a filing cabinet is to subtract the work of several months. “

“At each age its collections. At one time, it was stamps, then it was Panini cards. Today it is the Pokémon cards »

Unmistakably, the valuation of several hundred or even thousands of euros has attracted envy. “There are real investors who surround themselves with connoisseurs like Lucas to do business,” says his dad. “They don’t know anything about it, what they see is just the lure of profit,” confirms his son.

During the hearing which condemned the three attackers of the teenager, the prosecutor Béatrice Coppens drew the first alarm signal. “At each age its collections. At one time, it was stamps, then it was Panini cards. Today, it’s the Pokémon cards. Each time the tribunal is seized, one is astonished at their great value. “