The Heat explodes the Bucks: + 42 !!! | NBA

For the suspense, we’ll come back! This Thursday night in Florida, the Bucks lived a real nightmare. The defending champions have never managed to enter this meeting. Overwhelmed and suffocated by their opponents, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s teammates have never had their heads in Miami.

After 12 minutes of play, the Floridians were already leading 40-17. Carried by their defense, Erik Spoelstra’s men have never slowed down. Deprived of Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday, but also of Bobby Portis, the Bucks tried to harden this meeting but unfortunately for them, they never found the solutions. At the break, the Heat had already scored 74 points.

Clearly eager to send a message to the entire league, Jimmy Butler and his gang did not drop in intensity after returning from the locker room, and the Bucks were never able to come back below 20 points. Obviously, Mike Budenholzer put his executives to rest, and on arrival, it was a crushing defeat (137-95) for the reigning champion. Conversely, the Heat did not miss its comeback.

WHAT YOU MUST REMEMBER

The first 12 minutes of the Heat. As you might expect, the Heat started the game with their feet to the ground. Reassembled after being swept away in the last playoffs, Jimmy Butler’s teammates were insolent in this first act. 40 points scored thanks to a formidable skill and a will to want on each action to push their opponents.

Florida defense. If there is one team that knows and can stop the Bucks, it’s Miami. Admittedly, they had failed to do so in the last playoffs, but this season the team was built for these battles. From the start, Erik Spoelstra decides to close the racket in order to limit the impact of Giannis Antetokounmpo near the circle. Cleverly, the Florida coach decides to let the Bucks abuse long-range shooting. The absence of Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday did not help the Bucks find solutions from afar. Dominating rebounds and perfect in their transition game, the Floridians were able to unfold their game plan to perfection.

Milwaukee Collective Bankruptcy. The Bucks, so fair as usual, completely foiled tonight. Worse yet, they never showed character. Archis dominated on rebounds (58 catches against 38), the reigning champions have never managed to revive. Blame it on an address at half mast and this inability to offer alternation in their game. Without an anchor point inside and facing a team that knows perfectly how to use the defensive “switch”, it is complicated to l ‘to take with. Considered one of the strongest teams defensively last year, the Bucks conceded 137 points. Too much to win.

TOPS / FLOPS

✅ Tyler herro. While it was to explode last year, the revelation of the 2020 playoffs had seemed to mark time. At the start of the season, he displayed his personal ambitions, and tonight, he has combined his words with deeds. Off the bench, Tyler Herro was perfect. With 27 points and plenty of shots few players can take, the former Kentucky shooter delighted his fans. This season, he is clearly applying for the title of best 6th man of the year and he has launched his season perfectly.

✅ Jimmy Butler / Bam Adebayo. The two leaders of this team, marked by the premature elimination in the playoffs last year, were eager to do battle tonight. The former Bulls full-back has been exemplary on both sides of the court. Very energetic defensively, he also played perfectly in attack with his 21 points at 6/10 on shots, but also his 9 on 10 on free throws. Bam Adebayo (20 points and 13 rebounds) is one of the few players able to limit the impact of Giannis. Tonight, he demonstrated it once again. Very powerful and swift, the pivot has always managed to get between the Greek and the basket. In attack, his accuracy on pick-and-roll is a gift for Erik Spoelstra. His presence on the rebounds will have allowed his team to be able to quickly find solutions on the transition game.

⛔ The two stars of the Bucks. We know how to emphasize when Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kris Middleton carry Milwaukee to victory. But this evening, the two men passed by. Only 8/24 for the two men who never had an impact and the absence of Jrue Holiday is probably a big deal. Embarrassed by faults, the double MVP (15 points and 10 rebounds) suffered against Bam Adebayo and PJ Tucker, while Khris Middleton, very clumsy, could not take the leadership. A match to forget.

SPECIAL MENTION

PJ Tucker. He was not at the ring ceremony on Wednesday and he will have to wait until he moves to Wisconsin to pick it up. But we feel liberated by the fact of having been champion last year. Tonight, he will have been very precious and he did not give any gifts to his ex-teammates. It is he who allows the Heat to crush their opponent in the first act. His defensive activity and 3-point skill were important factors. A franchise and a team that are made for him.

THE STAT

42 points. This is the second biggest gap for an opener. The record is 43 points.

THE FOLLOWING

Milwaukee : the reigning champions will try to revive against Spurs on the night of Saturday to Sunday.

Miami : Saturday night, the Heat travels to Indianapolis to face the Pacers.



