The human remains found are those of her fiancé Brian Laundrie

Many questions in the Gabby Petito case will go unanswered. The human remains found Wednesday in a Florida park could be identified, and it is indeed the body of Brian Laundrie, announced the FBI Thursday. His identity could be confirmed by a comparison with dental documents.

The fiancé of Gabby Petito, the traveler who died strangled in late August, was wanted as a “person of interest” by the authorities. The causes of his death will have to be determined by the autopsy, which could take several weeks.

#UPDATE: On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie. @FBITampa pic.twitter.com/ZnzbXiibTM

After spending the summer traveling with his partner, Brian Laundrie returned home alone on September 1. Gabby Petito’s family reported her missing on September 11. Two days later, her fiancé announces to his parents that he is going for a hike in a nearby park. It was there that partial human remains were found on Wednesday near belongings belonging to Brian Laundrie. The FBI said the area was covered with water until recently, which could complicate the autopsy.