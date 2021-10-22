the human remains found in Florida match the traveler’s boyfriend

The human remains found Wednesday in Florida correspond well to the body of Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, the young traveler found dead last September.

“A comparison of dental data confirmed that the human remains found” on the reserve “are those of Brian Laundrie,” the FBI said in a statement.

Brian Laundrie had fled without explaining himself on the last days of Gabby Petito, his 22-year-old companion, whose disappearance aroused great emotion in the United States. The 23-year-old was actively wanted.