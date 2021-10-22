the human remains found in Florida match the traveler’s boyfriend

The human remains found Wednesday in Florida correspond well to the body of Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, the young traveler found dead last September.
“A comparison of dental data confirmed that the human remains found” on the reserve “are those of Brian Laundrie,” the FBI said in a statement.
Brian Laundrie had fled without explaining himself on the last days of Gabby Petito, his 22-year-old companion, whose disappearance aroused great emotion in the United States. The 23-year-old was actively wanted.
Brian Laundrie’s parents had themselves brought police to the scene of the human remains found on Wednesday at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, roughly halfway between Orlando and Miami. “This is the same area that we had reported to the FBI as being that of the park where there was the highest probability that Brian is,” said Steven Bertolino, the lawyer of Laundrie. Bertolino had also indicated that the probability that these remains are those of Brian Laundrie was “strong”.
Gabby Petito’s body was found on September 19 in a Wyoming forest. On October 12, the medical examiner announced that the young influencer died from strangulation and that her death was a homicide.