The “inflation allowance” will also be paid to “scholarship students and fiscally autonomous”, specifies Gabriel Attal

What there is to know

Faced with the soaring price of energy, in particular fuel, Jean Castex announced the payment of compensation “100 euros for French people who earn less than 2000 euros net per month”. This assistance will be paid automatically from December. Guest of “4V”, on France 2, Friday October 22, Gabriel Attal clarified that the “scholarship students and fiscally independent students” receiving less than 2,000 euros may also benefit from this aid. Follow our live.

38 million French people affected. TONo distinction will be made between motorists and users of another means of transport. The aid will be paid to all French people who earn less than 2,000 euros net per month, explained the Prime Minister. He felt that this measure was “a middle class allowance”. This aid is allocated to six times more people than the energy check, which is distributed to nearly 6 million poorest households.





Compensation paid from December. The premium, tax-exempt, said Matignon, will be paid in one go automatically, from the end of December by employers to employees, and between January and February for other categories, such as retirees or self-employed, said the Prime Minister.

A measurement “not immediate, not fair and not targeted”, for the UFC-Que Choisir. The measure “is not immediate” because he goes “have to wait until the end of December to receive this check in Santa’s hood”. Above all, the president of the UFC-Que Choisir, Alain Bazot, denounces compensation “which is not fair and not targeted. To want to make it too simple, we take a measure that does not take into account the real expenses”.