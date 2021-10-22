The LFP wants to relocate the Monaco-Lyon match to Shanghai / France / Ligue 1 / SOFOOT.com

A historic dinner.

Following the victory of Olympique Lyonnais against AS Monaco (2-0) last Saturday, Jean-Michel Aulas invited Oleg Petrov, vice-president of the Principality club to discuss the return match. “We talked about it at length. I gave an agreement in principle on condition that the logistics follow because it still makes a big trip. Monaco and us [OL] have agreed to relocate the match for the month of February. This is an ambitious operation for the image of L1 and its distribution ”, welcomed the Lyon boss.

With the agreement of the two clubs, the LFP wants to relocate the Monaco-Lyon match to Shanghai in early February, but FIFA’s agreement must be requested. https://t.co/Fb0NyuNCKM pic.twitter.com/Txf02vdNnU

With the agreement of the two clubs, the League, “At the origin of the project” recalls Aulas, awaits the return of FIFA to validate the organization of the meeting. This shock of the 23e Championship day scheduled for the weekend from Friday 4 to Sunday 6 February, was chosen because no European Cup and selection match is scheduled at the same time. With the idea of ​​promoting French football, of gaining even more attractiveness after the decision to have reduced the elite to eighteen clubs from the 2023-2024 season, Vincent Labrune obviously wishes to upgrade Ligue 1.

