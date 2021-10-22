More

    The LFP wants to relocate the Monaco-Lyon match to Shanghai / France / Ligue 1 / SOFOOT.com

    Sports


    A historic dinner.

    Following the victory of Olympique Lyonnais against AS Monaco (2-0) last Saturday, Jean-Michel Aulas invited Oleg Petrov, vice-president of the Principality club to discuss the return match. “We talked about it at length. I gave an agreement in principle on condition that the logistics follow because it still makes a big trip. Monaco and us [OL] have agreed to relocate the match for the month of February. This is an ambitious operation for the image of L1 and its distribution ”, welcomed the Lyon boss.

    With the agreement of the two clubs, the League, “At the origin of the project” recalls Aulas, awaits the return of FIFA to validate the organization of the meeting. This shock of the 23e Championship day scheduled for the weekend from Friday 4 to Sunday 6 February, was chosen because no European Cup and selection match is scheduled at the same time. With the idea of ​​promoting French football, of gaining even more attractiveness after the decision to have reduced the elite to eighteen clubs from the 2023-2024 season, Vincent Labrune obviously wishes to upgrade Ligue 1.

    How do you say “Paquetá is the best player in the world” in Chinese ?
    MD


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleseries of optimizations for the sporty compact
    Next articlePaul Belmondo evokes the death of his father and takes the opportunity to tackle Laeticia Hallyday

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC