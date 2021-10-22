The Marseille IHU accused of carrying out “a savage experiment” against tuberculosis

Mediapart affirms that this clinical trial was “initiated by Professor Didier Raoult and his deputy”, and this “despite the refusals of the National Agency for the Safety of Medicines”.

A “wild experimentation” was it carried out on several patients of the University Hospital Institute (IHU) of Marseille “since at least 2017” and until “March 2021” ? This is confirmed by a survey published on Friday, October 22 by Mediapart (paid item). According to information from the site, which quotes IHU caregivers, this unauthorized trial was “initiated by Didier Raoult and his deputy Michel Drancourt” And this “despite the refusals of the National Medicines Safety Agency (ANSM) “.

According to Mediapart, this experiment against tuberculosis would have consisted of “a combination of four drugs, the effectiveness of which has never been demonstrated, or even evaluated, and which could even be toxic”. Worse, “note observed serious renal complications in some patients “, alerts an IHU caregiver, on condition of anonymity, “but I do not not know if these effects have been officially declared

since this test was not allowed anyway “.





Interrogated by Mediapart, François Crémieux, the new director of Public Assistance-Hospitals of Marseille (AP-HM), on which the IHU depends, ensures that “investigations will be carried out without delay “ and that “measures will be taken in the event of breaches, so that no clinical trial can be carried out outside of all regulations”. And to promise that “the AP-HM will respond to all alerts on this unauthorized trial and its complications. “