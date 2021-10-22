the match broadcast in clear in Spain, audience card in sight

In Spain, the Cuatro channel decided to broadcast the shock of Ligue 1 between OM and PSG in clear and live Sunday evening (8:45 p.m.). A new audience record for a foreign league match is expected.

There should be many more people in front of OM-PSG on Sunday evening (8:45 p.m.) in Spain than in France. While this shock of the eleventh day of Ligue 1 will be to follow at home on Amazon Prime (and on the radio on RMC), it will be offered in clear and live to Spanish viewers by the Cuatro channel, with in particular the former striker Fernando Morientes, passed by OM (2009-10), to comments. Cuatro was encouraged by the audiences of Telecinco (another channel of the Mediaset group) for the Reims-PSG (0-2) meeting on August 29, which became the most watched football match in a foreign league in the history of Spanish TV with 2.2 million viewers on average, and peaks at 6.7 million, according to Mediaset. The Lionel Messi effect.

The Argentine genius had made his debut in France that evening. “Obviously, the interest in Spain is higher than before, as the figures of Messi’s first match against Reims proved,” told AFP a communications manager for the Kosmos group, led by Gerard Piqué, who owns the marketing rights for Ligue 1 in Spain. “There should be at least as many people (Sunday) as for that match. The Spanish public consumes French football because it consumes its stars.” Beyond Spain, the Reims-PSG meeting smashed the Ligue 1 audience record abroad with more than 14 million viewers, according to the LFP. However, the room for improvement remains immense.





L1 wants to boost its international TV rights

It is an axis of progression for Ligue 1, which has made development abroad one of its salvation plans: for the time being, its international TV rights are limited to around 80 million. euros per year until 2024, far from the 1.5 billion euros of the English Premier League, the championship which generates the most money, or even of the 139 million euros of Serie A (outside the United States). United States and Middle East). And a prestigious poster like OM-PSG, enhanced by the brilliance of Messi’s six Golden Balls, can help sell Ligue 1 better outside France in the next round of rights. Last year, for Marseille’s 1-0 victory at the Parc des Princes on September 13, 2020, nearly 5 million viewers followed the match internationally, “the culmination” of a 2020-21 season where the Ligue 1, broadcast by 55 channels in 208 territories according to the LFP, generated a cumulative audience of 580 million viewers, a figure up 20%.

“The trend should continue during the 2021-22 season, which will see Ligue 1 benefit from unprecedented international coverage,” LFP assures AFP, welcoming new large-scale broadcasters in China. (Migu), India (Viacom18), Brazil (ESPN), the Netherlands (Ziggo) or Italy (Sky). Regarding this OM-PSG, it is ideally placed for the Spanish fans since it will take place a few hours after the Clasico between Barça and Real (4:15 p.m.). In England, BT Sports will give priority to the Italian clash Inter Milan-Juventus Turin (8:45 p.m.) on its main channel, OM-PSG being relegated to BT Sports 2. In Italy, the match broadcast on Sky may suffer from media competition from two major sporting events on Sunday: the last MotoGP Grand Prix of icon Valentino Rossi, and therefore Inter-Juve in Serie A, at the same time as OM-PSG.