    The mysterious death of a Californian family due to the heat

    NewsWorld


    published on Friday 22 October 2021 at 08:41

    The mysterious deaths of a couple, their baby and their dog, found lifeless on a California hiking trail this summer, were caused by the heat, local police said Thursday after several weeks of investigation.

    The bodies of 45-year-old Briton John Gerrish, his wife Ellen Chung, 31, and their one-year-old daughter, Miju, showed no signs of bumps or bites, or signs of poisoning or illness . Their pet was lying nearby.


    It was the family’s nanny, worried that they had found their home unoccupied, who raised the alert on August 16. The police had located the family the next day, in the Sierra National Forest, not far from famous Yosemite Park, but had since been lost in speculation about the cause of death.

    They had unsuccessfully explored multiple avenues, from gas fumes from an abandoned mine to poisoning by water contaminated with extremely toxic blue algae.

    On Thursday, Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese announced that the family had succumbed to the heat, citing “hyperthermia and probable dehydration” as the cause of death.

    They had exhausted their water supplies and may have been surprised by the sudden rise in temperatures during their hike, the sheriff said.

    “The walk had started with a temperature of 24 degrees. By the time they got down, even before reaching the hiking trail, it had jumped to over 39 degrees,” said Mr. Briese.


    Amanda

