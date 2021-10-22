The NBA unveils the complete list of its 76 * greatest players! | NBA

As expected, the NBA has unveiled the names of the last 25 players in its Top 75 of the greatest players in history and all the members of the Top 50 established in 1996 are present in this extended list. In fact, because of a tie, it even makes 76 players in total.

We find Elgin Baylor, Dolph Schayes, Pete Maravich, Dave Bing, Lenny Wilkens, Dave DeBusschere, Earl Monroe, Billy Cunningham and Shaquille O’Neal.





As for the additions, voters chose Dominique Wilkins, Dennis Rodman, Ray Allen, Dwyane Wade, Jason Kidd, Kobe Bryant, Gary Payton, Bob McAdoo, Paul Pierce, Stephen Curry, Reggie Miller, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook.

They join Chris Paul, Allen Iverson, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki, already selected these last two days.

Now it’s time for the debates, for this addition of 26 players which looks a lot like your votes. In fact, Bob McAdoo, Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony “simply” replace Tony Parker, Pau Gasol and Vince Carter. Surprisingly, Dwight Howard was not selected either.

Note that there are only two Europeans in this Top 76: Dirk Nowitzki and Giannis Antetokounmpo.