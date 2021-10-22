the next expansion will make Eivor a real god

Released in November 2020, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla keeps updating. After Wrath of the Druids and Paris siege, the latest game in Ubisoft’s saga is preparing to welcome its third expansion. Several leaks have already made it possible to know the decor, without obtaining any real confirmation. But the datamining continues and it seems that the name of the said extension has just leaked before its time.

a third extension on the run

Franchise specialist, YouTuber j0nathan focuses his efforts on the saga Assassin’s Creed and, of course, his latest opus: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The series’ Viking epic already has two expansions, but two more are in the pipeline. The next one would come to reveal its secrets, via yet another datamining from which came its name, its trophies but also new additions such as weapons and powers. An intriguing content that remains hypothetical, nothing having been confirmed by the publisher.





In this new video, the YouTubeur shares his new discoveries. A datamining which reveals that this third extension should be called “Dawn of Ragnarök” or “L’Aube du Ragnarök” in French. Dawn of Ragnarök would take over the kingdom of the dwarves of Svartalfheim, bringing in its wake a lot of novelties. Thus, Eivor would like to grant new powers via this third extension. According to the information disclosed by the videographer, these powers would make it possible to make oneself invisible for a short time, to fly like a crow, to teleport via special arrows, ice powers or even the possibility of reviving enemies.

An extension that should be released by the end of the year, if we refer to the previous releases of the extensions. Only three months separate the releases of La Colère des Druides and the Siege of Paris, So it makes sense for Dawn of Ragnarök to be released after a similar amount of time. But depending on the current health situation, the size of the extension, and any problems encountered during development, that time frame is bound to change. Ubisoft will not fail to officially communicate around its extension when the French publisher considers that it is ready to be presented to the general public.