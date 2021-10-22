The Paris Bourse ready to rise again

The Paris Bourse is expected to open higher on Friday, in the wake of a record reached the day before in New York and after the release of information claiming that the ultra-indebted Chinese giant Evergrande would have paid interest.

The futures contract of the flagship CAC 40 index rose 0.68% about 40 minutes before the opening of the session. On Thursday, it finished down 0.29%.

On Wall Street, the broader S&P 500 index ended on a record Thursday, boosted by a good indicator of US employment and by the consumer and technology sectors.

While fears related to Evergrande weighed on European markets on Thursday, “the American markets, on the other hand, did not experience these concerns, (…) profits having continued to exceed expectations”, notes Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Regarding today’s trend, Hewson expects “to see a positive opening after reports in Asia that Evergrande pay the $ 83 million interest owed on its US dollar bond.”

Evergrande was due on September 23 for an interest payment on dollar bonds. The payment was not made, but the company did have a one-month grace period – which ran until Saturday, October 23.

To the surprise of analysts, the promoter finally made a transfer according to the newspaper Securities Times, citing “sources”.

Fears of a default by Evergrande had panicked international markets in September, as its bankruptcy could cripple the economy of the entire country.

In France, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that the price of gas would be blocked “throughout 2022”, and not only until April 2022, in the face of the high level of world prices.

He also announced aid of 100 euros to all French people who earn less than 2,000 euros net per month, to support price increases.





Values ​​to follow

L’Oréal: the French cosmetics giant confirmed its recovery in the third quarter, even exceeding its high levels of 2019, with sales increasing in all categories.

Renault: the automotive group now anticipates a loss of production “close to 500,000 vehicles over the year” linked to the crisis in components, especially semiconductors.

Vivendi: the media group recorded third-quarter revenue growth of 14.1% to 2.5 billion euros, thanks in particular to the performance of its subsidiaries Canal + and Havas.

Air Liquide: the French industrial gases group benefited from a strong recovery in the third quarter, a 17.2% jump in sales.

Rémy Cointreau: The spirits group’s activity grew by 25.4% in the second quarter of its staggered fiscal year, beyond its expectations.

Bolloré: the diversified group saw its turnover jump 25% in the third quarter to 5 billion euros thanks to the growth of its main activities of logistics, oil distribution, and communication with Vivendi.

Compagnie des Alpes: the group ended its annual financial year with a decrease of 60.9% of its turnover, to 240.537 million euros, penalized by the closures due to the health crisis, but it intends to “recover at most quickly “pre-crisis levels after a” dynamic “summer.

Ipsos: the group specializing in market and opinion research has raised its annual organic growth target to “at least 17%” compared to 2020, against more than 10% previously, after having recorded “excellent” sales for summer.

Fnac-Darty: the company announced a turnover of 1.85 billion euros in the third quarter, slightly down (-0.3%) compared to the third quarter of 2020 due to the introduction of the health pass .

