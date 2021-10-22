The Paris Bourse rises by 1.06%

The Paris Bourse rose sharply by 1.06% on Friday, driven by the luxury sector after L’Oréal’s results and reassured by an interest payment made by the ultra-indebted Chinese giant Evergrande.

At 9:40 am, the flagship CAC 40 index rebounded from 70.67 points to 6,756.84 points. On Thursday, it finished down 0.29%.

As a deadline expired on Saturday, October 23, Evergrande made a payment of $ 83.5 million (€ 71.8 million) to honor an interest payment, according to Chinese state media.

Evergrande was due to pay interest on dollar bonds on September 23. The payment was not made, but the company had a grace period of one month.

“The group paid what it owed on time,” thus ruling out the risk of default in the short term, “but other deadlines threaten in the coming weeks,” recalls Tangi Le Liboux, strategist at Aurel BGC.

Fears of a default by Evergrande had panicked international markets in September, as its bankruptcy could cripple the economy of the entire country.

In addition, “the Chinese authorities are showing their optimism regarding their ability to manage the difficulties of the real estate sector,” said Christopher Dembik, director of strategy and macroeconomics at Saxo Bank.

Corporate releases continued on Thursday, and the numbers continue to beat analyst estimates.

In the wake of L’Oréal’s good results, the luxury sector allowed the Parisian market to progress much faster than its European neighbors on Friday.

The growth of private sector activity in France slowed down again in October, still hampered by shortages, according to an estimate by IHS markit.

L’Oréal leaps





The action of the French cosmetics giant took 6.11% to 391.90 euros. L’Oréal confirmed its recovery in the third quarter, even surpassing its high levels of 2019, with sales increasing in all categories.

All the luxury sector was pulled, like LVMH (+ 1.85% to 671.80 euros) and Hermès (+ 1.77% to 1,351.50 euros).

Vivendi in shape

In the third quarter, the media group recorded sales up 14.1% to 2.5 billion euros, thanks in particular to the performance of its subsidiaries Canal + and Havas. The action took 2.83% to 11.64 euros.

Its parent company, Bolloré, rose 1.16% to 5.22 euros. The diversified group saw its turnover jump 25% in the third quarter to 5 billion euros.

Renault will produce less than expected

The Renault automotive group (-0.47% to 30.81 euros) now anticipates a loss of production “close to 500,000 vehicles over the year” linked to the crisis in components, especially semiconductors.

Rémy Cointreau does better than expected

The activity of the Rémy Cointreau spirits group (+ 1.33% to 175.80 euros) grew by 25.4% in the second quarter of its staggered financial year, beyond its expectations.

Compagnie des Alpes convinces

The group ended its annual financial year with a decrease of 60.9% of its turnover, to 240.537 million euros, penalized by the closures due to the health crisis, but it intends to “recover as soon as possible” the levels before the crisis after a “dynamic” summer. The action took 2.41% to 15.30 euros.

Ipsos raises its objectives

The group specializing in market and opinion research Ipsos (+ 4.53% to 40.35 euros) has clearly raised its objective of annual organic growth, after having recorded “excellent” sales during the summer.

Fnac-Darty little penalized by the health pass

Fnac-Darty (+ 2.85% to 57.70 euros) announced a turnover of 1.85 billion euros in the third quarter, down slightly (-0.3%) compared to 2020 due to the introduction of the health pass.

