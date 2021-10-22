The Pearl Keshi: Cabasse plays minimalism with its new high-end 2.1 system

More

    The Bretons from Cabasse have lifted the veil on The Pearl Keshi, a brand new compact and fully connected 2.1 system. It consists of a small subwoofer and two miniature satellites, all for the trifle of 2490 €.

    Cabasse, the famous French hi-fi speaker manufacturer, took advantage of the Paris Audio Video Show, which takes place this weekend, to announce the imminent release of a brand new high-end 2.1 speaker system: The Pearl Keshi. It consists of two tiny satellite speakers (8 cm in diameter and 550 g) and a small connected subwoofer measuring 22 cm in diameter and 6 kg (a kind of The Pearl Sub miniature). The Pearl Keshi therefore plays the discretion card, all the more so when compared to the imposing The Pearl Pelegrina presented a month ago.

    The box and the satellites enjoy the refined and minimalist design specific to the luxury range The Pearl by Cabasse. Dressed in black or white, each spherical speaker rests on a chromed steel foot giving it the impression of floating in the air. Beyond pure aesthetics, such feet make it possible in particular to limit the transmission of vibrations into the ground. The feet of the satellites are also tiltable for easy hanging on a wall.

    The subwoofer looks like the torturer droid from Star Wars. © Cabasse

    Each satellite incorporates a brand new full-range loudspeaker for reproduction of midrange and treble, powered by a 300 W amplifier. The subwoofer consists of a 17 cm woofer powered by a 450 W amplifier, bringing the total system power to 1050 W RMS. Cabasse thus promises “A faithful reproduction of the timbres, a great dynamic without clipping nor distortion”. The system also embeds an automatic calibration feature which, using an integrated microphone, is able to optimize the sound reproduction according to the layout of the room.

    Here are some additional features of the system:

    • Sound level: 115 dB peak
    • Bandwidth: 30-23,000 Hz
    • Supported formats: WAV, MP3, AAC, WMA, AIFF, FLAC, ALAC, Ogg Vorbis, DSD 64/128, WMA Lossless
    • 768 kHz / 32-bit DAC

    A remote control is supplied with The Pearl Keshi system. © Cabasse

    Regarding connectivity, in addition to wifi and Bluetooth, the box has many physical inputs and outputs: S / PDIF optical, mini-jack, Ethernet, micro-USB. It is compatible with Cabasse’s multiroom system, StreamCONTROL. The subwoofer and the satellites communicate with each other in wireless mode, but the three speakers need to be connected to the mains (cables supplied).

    The Pearl Keshi 2.1 hi-fi system will be available by the end of October 2021 at a price of 2490 €.


