The police unblock the entrances to the Sara factories

Blocked since Monday by the UTG, accompanied by various collectives and associations that have signed the “Caravan for Freedom”, the two factories in charge of supplying fuel to Total, Rubis and Sol distributors could no longer refuel trucks. -cisterns. That night, around 3:45 am, a hundred soldiers, ” both the mobile gendarmerie and the Matoury company As specified by General Stéphane Bras, ordered the demonstrators to leave the premises. In Degrad-des-Cannes, the latter did not show off a belligerent spirit. From 4 am, they folded up the various barnums present on site without showing any particular opposition, the installation having been rented to ” nearly € 13,000 According to an observer of the operation.

And for the site to be definitively “free”, it was also necessary to clear the passage of the five buses which had been preventing any operation since Monday. The machines had already been somewhat removed from the two portals of the Sara upstream of the intervention, shortly after the announcement made yesterday by the “Caravan for Freedom”, that is to say a temporary “authorization” to refuel the tankers this Thursday morning. A SEMOP bus was first brought back to the route de la Madeleine company depot. The two remaining machines being private, their owners or the managing companies were contacted immediately. If a TR 10,000, military truck of the Army, was requested for a possible decluttering by force, the buses were cleared of the passage by several employees of the companies, some of whom were probably co-opted by the protagonists of the blockade .

At the same time, around fifty gendarmes liberated the Kourou oil depot at the Guyanese Space Center. Following the operation with a close eye from Degrad-des-Cannes, the prefect outlined the resumption of activity at our microphone: “ the whole of Sara will be able to work in a complete way, a security system will be put in place to avoid any recovery [des mouvements de blocage] “.

The prefecture announced this morning that distribution at the pump would be possible from 10 a.m.

#Fuels | Total resumption of the deposit of the #SARA To #Kourou and to # DegradDeCannes with the means of @GendarmerieG. The activity will resume and service stations will be supplied from 6 a.m. for distribution at the pump from 10 a.m. pic.twitter.com/QDj5DTE91D

– Prefect of the Guyana region (@ Prefet973) October 21, 2021

For the moment, only the service stations of Remire-Montjoly have been delivered, “the total station of Collery will be delivered in less than half an hour” told us shortly after 7 am Franck Sophie, president of the group of the managers of stations -service. The prefect of Guyana also told us that refueling is no longer rationed, the prefectural order in force since Monday having lapsed.

At around noon, several service stations in Cayenne – including the Total Monjoly station questioned below – expressed their concerns to us. Still not delivered, the latter fear that they will not be able to satisfy all the motorists who have been patient in front of their sign for several hours. Adélaïde Tablon’s Total station, delivered at 7.15 a.m., will surely run out of fuel at the start of the afternoon, as explained by manager Adrien Petit-Jean Roget.