the price of an emblem of French gastronomy is likely to increase

While the issue of purchasing power is one of the major concerns of the French, BFMTV reveals, Friday, October 22, that the price of the baguette is expected to rise. The reason, among other things, is the rise in energy costs.

Decidedly, everything is increasing.

If there is one cliché that accompanies the French to the four corners of the world, it is indeed that of the baguette. A real myth in French culture which will not escape the rise in prices affecting a multitude of sectors in the post-health crisis. BFMTV reports, Friday, October 22, that bakers are now also severely affected by the rise in energy prices, wheat prices, but also raw materials. In detail, the media estimates that the baguette, which costs on average 89 cents to date, could increase by five to ten cents in the coming weeks, to reach the symbolic euro by the end of the year.

Ovens that run all day





The price of the baguette is not regulated or supervised by the State, some bakers have already decided to increase it, as specified France Blue. In Sarthe, around 280 bakers have decided on an increase of around five cents. “We have no other way”, they justify themselves. Because the price of wheat has jumped 30%, which has exploded the cost of flour. A crucial ingredient in making bread. Also, like many French people, bakers are concerned by the rising prices of energy, gas and electricity in the lead. In fact, the ovens and other machines are on for a large part of the day. As a result, the bill for bread professionals is on the rise. To that, continues BFMTV, we must also add out-of-stock packaging, especially paper.

“This is unheard of […]. The artisans have just discovered their energy bills for the month of September. The increase is significant “, explains Dominique Anract, president of the National Confederation of French Bakery and Pastry (CNBPF). All these elements should force bakers to pass these increases on to customers, while the baguette has “increased by only 23 cents in 20 years”, much less “than the cost of living”. The margins of these artisans are now limited, especially since the Covid-19 has reduced sales since 2019, especially in tourist areas, which are generally very busy.