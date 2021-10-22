The rules of Miss France must change believes Élisabeth Moreno

“Why can’t a Miss France be ironic? Why is a candidate for Miss France who poses topless to fight against breast cancer is excluded? Why couldn’t a Miss France be a mom? ”She asked.

“I find that the rules are completely has been and it is high time for them to change, ”she said.

A “sexist” competition according to an association

On Monday, a feminist association (Dare feminism) announced that it had taken legal action, arguing that this “sexist” competition violated labor law.

In its “annual report on the state of sexism in France”, in 2019, the High Council for Equality between Women and Men (HCE), a consultative body responsible for advising the government, described the competition Miss France of “archaic caricature”. He had denounced in particular the requirement made to the candidates to be single and childless and never to have been married.

The election of Miss France 2022 is to be held on December 11 at the Zénith in Caen. Miss Normandy, Amandine Petit, student in Caen, was elected Miss France 2021 in Puy-du-Fou last December.

