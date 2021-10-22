The rules of Miss France must change believes Élisabeth Moreno

Benoit Tessier via Reuters
TELEVISION – Miss France, an outdated competition? This is in any case the opinion of the Minister Delegate for Gender Equality Élisabeth Moreno who estimated this Thursday, October 21 that the rules governing the Miss France contest were “has been” and wished that “they change ”.
“I think Miss France is part of our traditions, of our culture. What questions me are the rules, which I find completely has been ”, declared Elisabeth Moreno (in the video below from 16 minutes), guest of the political program“ Face aux Territoires ”of TV5 Monde , West France and Nice morning.
“Why can’t a Miss France be ironic? Why is a candidate for Miss France who poses topless to fight against breast cancer is excluded? Why couldn’t a Miss France be a mom? ”She asked.
“I find that the rules are completely has been and it is high time for them to change, ”she said.
A “sexist” competition according to an association
On Monday, a feminist association (Dare feminism) announced that it had taken legal action, arguing that this “sexist” competition violated labor law.
In its “annual report on the state of sexism in France”, in 2019, the High Council for Equality between Women and Men (HCE), a consultative body responsible for advising the government, described the competition Miss France of “archaic caricature”. He had denounced in particular the requirement made to the candidates to be single and childless and never to have been married.
The election of Miss France 2022 is to be held on December 11 at the Zénith in Caen. Miss Normandy, Amandine Petit, student in Caen, was elected Miss France 2021 in Puy-du-Fou last December.
See also on The HuffPost: Miss France 2021 attracts the crowd in Moselle, indignant elected officials