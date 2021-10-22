the rules of the competition deemed “has been” by Minister Élisabeth Moreno

While Dare Feminism points the finger at the “sexism” of the election, the Minister for Gender Equality wants the rules to change.

“I think Miss France is part of our traditions, of our culture. What questions me are the rules, which I find completely has been“. This is what Élisabeth Moreno said when she was a guest on TV5 Monde’s political program “Face aux Territoires”, West France and Nice morning.

“READ ALSO -” Sexist “and” discriminatory “: feminists attack the Miss France competition for labor courts

“Why can’t a Miss France be ironic? “, continued Minister Delegate for Gender Equality. “Why is a candidate for Miss France who poses topless to fight against breast cancer is excluded? Why a Miss France couldn’t be a mom», She wondered again. “I think the rules are completely a thing of the past and it’s high time they changed», She finally affirmed.

“READ ALSO – Miss France: a former participant pleads in favor of the remuneration of the candidates





On Monday, a feminist association (Dare feminism) announced that it had taken legal action, considering that this competition “sexist»Violated the right to work. In its “annual report on the state of sexism in France”, in 2019, the High Council for Equality between Women and Men (HCE), a consultative body responsible for advising the government, described the competition Miss France of “archaic caricature“. He had denounced in particular the requirement made to the candidates to be single and childless and never to have been married.

Any changes to come?

In an interview with Parisian , the new president of the company Miss France Alexia Laroche-Joubert expressed her will “to balanceThe ceremony, sharing his skepticism about the two-piece swimsuit parade. “We were too in a Victoria’s Secret and modeling show. I don’t want this anymore“, Declared in particular the producer of” Koh-Lanta “to our colleagues. The election of Miss France 2022 is to be held on December 11 at the Zénith in Caen. Miss Normandy, Amandine Petit, student in Caen, was elected Miss France 2021 in Puy-du-Fou last December.