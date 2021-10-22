The slowdown in the European economy is already here

Posted on Oct 22, 2021, 12:09 PMUpdated Oct 22, 2021, 1:51 PM

The peak of growth seems well and truly behind us. In any case, this is what emerges from the surveys of the IHS Markit institute among European companies. The PMI index in the euro zone fell to 54.3 points in October against 56.2 points the previous month. This is a six-month low.

No reason to panic, however, as the index remains above 50 points, which means that economic activity is still growing from the point of view of business leaders. Simply, it is progressing less quickly than this summer. It makes sense that after the end of lockdowns, the reopening of economies, and the euphoria that followed, we would see a slowdown.

Shortages that worsened in October

But this slowdown has other explanations than a single normalization of the economy. The activity was “held back by intensifying supply problems,” according to economists at IHS Markit. They explain that “the lengthening of delivery times for intermediate consumptions reported during the month by survey respondents was the second largest recorded in more than twenty years of investigation, supply shortages and problems transport costs worsened again in October ”.

These difficulties particularly affected the automotive sector. And it is therefore also no surprise that the German economy, the most exposed to this activity, which has been most affected by these supply problems. Manufacturing production in the euro zone thus has its slowest growth rate since the containments of spring 2020.





Increase in costs borne by manufacturers

As a logical consequence of these bottlenecks and production prevented, prices increase. Especially since the energy crisis and the surge in gas prices and therefore electricity have added to these difficulties. In Germany, producer prices climbed 14.2% in October, according to the country’s statistical institute, Destatis. This is the largest increase since October 1974, that is to say during the first oil shock. And the phenomenon is the same in China, South Korea and the United States.

In the euro zone, “the average prices charged for goods and services have increased at a rate unmatched for more than twenty years, a trend which will undoubtedly have repercussions on consumer prices in the coming months. “, Considers Chris Williamson, chief economist of IHS Markit, quoted in the press release. This potential future pressure on inflation casts doubt on 2022 growth.

Strong job creation

Still, there are reasons to be hopeful. First, because orders from industry are still strong and continue to grow. Secondly, because the labor market remains very dynamic.

Companies are stepping up their hires to meet demand and, according to IHS Markit, employment posted its strongest growth in 21 years, on par with July 2021. These job creations will further strengthen demand over time and fuel the growth of the euro zone in 2022, despite headwinds.