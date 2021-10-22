the solar motorhome of the future with 730 km of autonomy

Zapping Autonews Loisirs Challenger V114 Max Anniversary: ​​the converted van in video

Stella Vita is a 100% electric “living car” concept car powered by solar energy, comparable by its layout to a kind of zero emission motorhome. Indeed, it allows you to move where you want while taking everything you need to live in the rear part of your cabin. The Solar Team, which designed the Stella Vita, is a group of 22 students from the Technological University of Eindhoven (the Netherlands). With this concept car, the collective believes it has signed a coherent vision of what solar mobility will look like by 2030, even if there is still some way to go in terms of development, for solar panels as well as for batteries.

Ultimate energy independence?

The Stella Vita prototype has a very streamlined look, similar to the shape of a drop of water in free fall. Automotive design engineers admitted that this was the optimum aerodynamic shape, with minimal air resistance. The concept car, running 100% on electricity, is powered by a large area of ​​solar panels covering the entire roof. In motion, the vehicle is supported by 8.8 m2 of panels while when stationary, their total surface area reaches 17.5 m2. The latter theoretically make it possible to do without charging stations to move around in complete freedom, with a minimum of direct impact on the environment.





Concretely, the Stella Vita is also equipped with a traditional plug, allowing to recharge its battery of 60 kWh more efficiently via the electrical network. Indeed, it would take 2 to 3 days of continuous sunshine to fully recharge the pack when stopped. The Stella Vita to travel about 600 km without needing to stop. The presence of solar panels, under optimal sunshine, makes it possible to advance this autonomy of approximately 130 km, for a quite honorable total of 730 km. Thanks to a weight contained at 1.7 tonnes, and this despite its complete camper-type layout at the rear (sink, kitchen, shower, toilet, storage, convertible sleeping area …) the Stella Vita can reach the 120 km / h. This speed is largely sufficient to use the entire road network in Europe.

The Renault group’s Mobilize brand was won over by the Stella Vita concept car and invited young Dutch students to come and discuss the mobility solutions of the future at the Guyancourt site in Ile-de-France. This meeting allowed the students to present their project but also to discover the latest concepts and show cars of the Renault group.