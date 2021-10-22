The Sopranos: after the prequel film, a prequel series? – News Series

A few weeks before the release in France of the prequel film “The Many Saints of Newark”, the president of Warner Bros. studios. announced the holding of discussions around a series derived from the “Sopranos”.

Almost fifteen years ago, the series The Sopranos delivered an end of anthology by leaving in suspense the fate of its main character Tony Soprano, whose death was never shown on the screen nor was confirmed by the creator of the David Chase program.





Still considered to this day as one of the best series of all time, The Sopranos was released this year as a prequel film titled Many Saints of Newark. Set in New Jersey at the end of the 60s, the feature film traces the youth of the protagonists of the series, and in particular Tony Soprano (played by Michael Gandolfini, the son of the late James Gandolfini who played the gangster in the HBO show ).

As the film hits theaters on November 3, discussions around a prequel series of Soprano have already started between David Chase and Ann Sarnoff, president of Warner Brothers studios.

There is no doubt that a new series would be welcomed with open arms by the countless fans of the universe of Soprano, provided of course that the negotiations lead to an agreement between the creator and the HBO Max platform.

Many Saints of Newark directed by Alan Taylor is to be discovered in theaters from November 3.